Sunny but cool and breezy for Friday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! It’s officially the coolest morning that we’ve seen all week. Temperatures are COLD in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.

We stay chilly well into next week. Early to mid-week appears dry, then comes an arctic front set to arrive either Thursday or Friday, just prior to Christmas weekend. There’s a CHANCE for light snow with this system, although at this time, it’s too soon to talk possible amounts. However, it does look VERY cold for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, with highs dropping well below freezing in time for the holiday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and colder. High 45. Low 29. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Stray flurry possible. High 39. Low 24. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. High 38. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 1.13″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

