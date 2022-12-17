Bowling Green native Ryan Beard promoted to Missouri State football head coach

Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach.
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach.(ky3)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Friday that Bowling Green native Ryan Beard has been promoted to head coach at Missouri State. Beard served this past season as defensive coordinator for the program under former head coach Bobby Petrino.

Beard is a Bowling Green High School graduate and played collegiately at Western Kentucky. As a defensive back at WKU from 2007-11, Beard was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and was named to the league’s All-Freshman squad and its All-Academic team. In 2011, he earned the Western Kentucky Iron Man Award.

Beard returned to The Hill as the defensive backs coach at Western Kentucky in 2016 where he helped lead the Hilltoppers to the Conference USA championship and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Beard joined former coach Bobby Petrino’s MSU staff early in 2020 and has played a significant role in Missouri State’s recent resurgence on the gridiron. He has managed a Bears defensive unit that has boasted 14 all-conference selections, three All-Americans, and two professional players in his tenure as defensive coordinator while helping push the program to national prominence.

The 33-year-old becomes Missouri State’s 22nd head football coach. He replaced Petrino who accepted the position of offensive coordinator at UNLV on Thursday after leading the program for the past three years.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical...
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
To donate to Room in the Inn you can visit their website at Roomintheinnbg.org and to get in...
Room in the Inn in need of host churches due to influx

Latest News

Courtside 2022-2023
Courtside, 12-16-22
Courtside 12/16/22 - Trojans vs Patriots
Courtside 12/16/22 - Trojans vs Patriots
Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Trojanettes vs Lady Patriots
Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Trojanettes vs Lady Patriots
Courtside 12/16/22 - Raiders vs Scotties
Courtside 12/16/22 - Raiders vs Scotties