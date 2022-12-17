Bowling Green native Ryan Beard promoted to Missouri State football head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Friday that Bowling Green native Ryan Beard has been promoted to head coach at Missouri State. Beard served this past season as defensive coordinator for the program under former head coach Bobby Petrino.

Beard is a Bowling Green High School graduate and played collegiately at Western Kentucky. As a defensive back at WKU from 2007-11, Beard was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and was named to the league’s All-Freshman squad and its All-Academic team. In 2011, he earned the Western Kentucky Iron Man Award.

Beard returned to The Hill as the defensive backs coach at Western Kentucky in 2016 where he helped lead the Hilltoppers to the Conference USA championship and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Beard joined former coach Bobby Petrino’s MSU staff early in 2020 and has played a significant role in Missouri State’s recent resurgence on the gridiron. He has managed a Bears defensive unit that has boasted 14 all-conference selections, three All-Americans, and two professional players in his tenure as defensive coordinator while helping push the program to national prominence.

The 33-year-old becomes Missouri State’s 22nd head football coach. He replaced Petrino who accepted the position of offensive coordinator at UNLV on Thursday after leading the program for the past three years.

