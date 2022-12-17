Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old

(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton
(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton(Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child.

On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”

Detective Josh Conner of the Meade County Sheriff’s office said the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services determined the child’s grandparents were to be given temporary custody of the child.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Noah Helton of Elizabethtown and 23-year-old Kayla Hayes of Brandenburg.

They’re being charged with one count of attempted murder, criminal abuse of a child under 12 and assault.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm
Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
Engineer says crane has foundation problems
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme

Latest News

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death
Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Holiday spirit spread at the North Pole with "Toys for Tots"
"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets