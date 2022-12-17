A cold final weekend of Fall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished the work week with a good dose of sunshine, although Friday was blustery and chilly. The weekend will be even colder.

A stray flurry possible Saturday

Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.

We stay chilly well into next week. Early to mid-week appears dry, then comes an arctic front set to arrive Thursday, just prior to Christmas weekend. There’s a CHANCE for some snow with this system, although at this time, it’s too soon to talk possible amounts. However, it does look VERY cold for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, with highs dropping well below freezing in time for the holiday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Stray flurry possible. High 39. Low 22. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. High 38. Low 22. Winds W at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High 43. Low 29. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (1984)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-5.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.