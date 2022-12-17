Courtside, 12-16-22

Courtside 2022-2023
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hit the hardwood for some hoops as we have highlights from four doubleheaders from around Southcentral Kentucky.

Girls’ Scores

Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Purples vs Lady Gators

Final

Bowling Green 58

Greenwood 39

Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Raiders vs Lady Scotties

Final

Warren East 30

Glasgow 43

Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Trojanettes vs Lady Patriots

Final

Barren County 66

Allen County-Scottsville 54

Courtside 12/16/22 - Lady Rebels vs Lady Cats

Final

Todd County Central 22

Edmonson County 41

Boys’ Scores

Courtside 12/16/22 - Purples vs Gators

Final

Bowling Green 69

Greenwood 41

Courtside 12/16/22 - Raiders vs Scotties

Final/OT

Warren East 57

Glasgow 68

Courtside 12/16/22 - Trojans vs Patriots

Final

Barren County 58

Allen County-Scottsville 43

Courtside 12/16/22 - Rebels vs Wildcats

Final

Todd County Central 45

Edmonson County 47

