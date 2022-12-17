Courtside, 12-16-22
Published: Dec. 16, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hit the hardwood for some hoops as we have highlights from four doubleheaders from around Southcentral Kentucky.
Girls’ Scores
Final
Bowling Green 58
Greenwood 39
Final
Warren East 30
Glasgow 43
Final
Barren County 66
Allen County-Scottsville 54
Final
Todd County Central 22
Edmonson County 41
Boys’ Scores
Final
Bowling Green 69
Greenwood 41
Final/OT
Warren East 57
Glasgow 68
Final
Barren County 58
Allen County-Scottsville 43
Final
Todd County Central 45
Edmonson County 47
