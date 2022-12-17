Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division made the announcement.

According to court documents, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville, Kentucky, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on August 15, 2022, in Allen County, Kentucky. Austin is also charged with possessing a Raven Arms, model MP25, .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol after having been convicted of a felony. His prior felony convictions include first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Austin is currently in state custody and will be scheduled for his initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky once he is transferred to federal custody. If convicted, Austin faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

The DEA and the Allen County/Scottsville Crime Task Force are investigating the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II.

