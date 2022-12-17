Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, the Eaglestone Village subdivision has had one resident to thank for keeping the neighborhood streets clean.

Bob Wood grew up on a farm in Barren County where he gained a strong work ethic and a strong sense of service. He went on to spend 22 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Independent School District until his retirement.

Now in his late 80′s, Bob Wood takes to his neighborhood streets to pick up trash and other litter to keep the area beautiful.

“He picks up trash that people throw out their window or dog poop or whatever it is,” said Luther Hughes, HOA President of Eaglestone Village. “He is almost every day going around our neighborhood keeping it clean and beautiful.”

Every afternoon around 4 p.m., you can find Wood in his reflective vest, carrying a trash bag, making his way around the area.

“I’ve met Mr. Wood in his daily walks picking up trash in the area,” said Shirley Lowe, a neighbor. “It’s a daily thing for him and we just really appreciate everything he does for our community.”

His route starts at Cave Mill Road and winds around the subdivision’s streets.

“It just got to be a routine and I like a clean neighborhood,” Wood said. “By the time I go up and down and around, it’s probably 3/4 of a mile.”

Part of this routine includes returning abandoned shopping carts to the businesses they belong to. He took it upon himself to inspire pride in the neighborhood and has inspired some of his neighbors to take on the task when he is unable to go out and do it himself.

Wood appreciates the fact that the neighbors stop and thank him for what he does for them and their neighborhood.

“I’ve had numerous neighbors stop and thank me for picking trash items up,” said Wood.

