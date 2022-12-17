Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind.

Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.

“We are on the go all the time, so we eat out way more than we would like to, but it is what it is. Around five to six months ago, I started noticing this man. He was super nice all the time... never once was he irritated. He was always smiling,” said Booth.

The McDonald’s cashier, Danny Hega, happened to be just as friendly to so many more customers. Booth’s two-year-old daughter was the one to help her realize this. After her realization, she knew she wanted to do something to show him her thanks.

Mr. Hega’s store manager even said that ever since Hega had begun working at their McDonald’s location that their phone line had received more positive phone calls about him than there had been complaints.

“She kept saying ‘momma, momma,’ and so I said ‘what?’ I turned around and she was telling me to roll the window down. I rolled the window down, and he was working in the window. She was waving at him and smiling. Of course, he was interacting with her, so after that moment I was like, ‘wow if she notices what a good person he is, and I already knew that I know so many others in this town think that as well,” said Booth.

Booth even debated whether or not to post her Facebook fundraiser for Hega, but something made her feel like it was the right choice to make.

“I debated whether to even post that. On and off that whole afternoon/night I kept thinking, ‘Am I gonna post it, do I wanna post it?’ Parents that were messaging me about their children and how much they appreciate him. It was heartwarming and it made me feel like there was a reason that it was on my heart to post that,” said Booth.

Later, she found out that the kind-hearted McDonald’s worker was going through a tough time, which was just around the same time he found out about the fundraiser Booth had begun planning for him. These acts of kindness quickly lifted Hega’s spirits.

“I don’t have any family here, so it’s just me, so the holidays don’t really mean a lot, but if I can make somebody else smile it helps me feel a little better,” said Hega.

Just when he didn’t think his surprises could get any better, in the middle of his interview with WBKO, Mrs. Booth showed up at the McDonald’s with an envelope that was holding Danny’s donation money given by herself and the community.

“I’m about ready to cry. I’m just so touched by this I don’t know what to say,” said Hega to Booth after receiving the donation of $750.

Hega spent $80 of his hard-earned money on candy for Halloween and Christmas to give out to children going through the drive-thru. He says that besides paying some bills, he plans to use it to buy even more candy to hand out to the kids.

