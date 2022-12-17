‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year.

Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas season, and Trooper Critchelow was instrumental in its success for decades.

They say about 170 families, KSP troopers and families, local telecommunicators, Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio County Constables, and Kentucky Probation and Parole met at the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart and paired with families.

Each child was given around $100 to spend.

The money came from donations. Troopers say Amanda Fitzgerald, Trooper Critchelow’s daughter, as well as Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy Katie Pate played a big part in the fund raising efforts.

The shopping lists consisted of several items including coats, pants, shirts, shoes, hats, gloves, and toys.

The late Jerry Critchelow and daughter Amanda (Critchelow) Fitzgerald.
The late Jerry Critchelow and daughter Amanda (Critchelow) Fitzgerald.(Kentucky State Police)
The law enforcement shopping crew gearing up prior to shopping with the children in Ohio Co., Ky.
The law enforcement shopping crew gearing up prior to shopping with the children in Ohio Co., Ky.(Kentucky State Police)
Trooper Jay Newcom helping pick out the perfect toy during shopping event in Ohio Co., Ky.
Trooper Jay Newcom helping pick out the perfect toy during shopping event in Ohio Co., Ky.(Kentucky State Police)

