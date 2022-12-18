Arctic air headed our way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening.

Wind chill below zero by next weekend! (WBKO)

Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast of cold air from the north. This could bring wind chill temperature below zero by Friday evening. There is a slight chance for rain/snow showers Thursday into Friday. The accumulation amount is still unknown, many factors could change by the end of next week. It is time to get out that Winter gear and bundle up!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 38. Low 20. Winds NW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High 43. Low 29. Winds E at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 46. Low 25. Winds NW at 4 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 75 (1924)

Record Low: 3 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-6.06″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

