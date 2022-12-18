Carbon monoxide poisoning a concern during the holidays

Carbon monoxide poisoning a concern during the holidays
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s important you stay warm safely by avoiding the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Some people enjoy the cold air during the holiday season, but others spend their time inside with the heat on high.

Before you get too comfortable, officials warn that you need to check up on your devices.

One they said to check in particular is your carbon monoxide detector.

“Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas, so you’re not going to be able to sense that,” Major Joe Welch with the Lexington Fire Department said.

He said some of the symptoms could even be mistaken for the flu.

“If you are exposed to carbon monoxide some of the first signs you are going to experience are a headache, dizziness. Also, if you’re exposed longer some of those symptoms could become more severe,” Major Welch said.

He said heating sources that use a fuel similar to natural gas, propane, or kerosene, can result in carbon monoxide.

If multiple people in your home are having similar symptoms, he said, it could be a sign.

“We also recommend that you have your appliances checked annually, make sure they’re functioning properly. That includes heaters and also your fireplaces,” Major Welch said.

He said having these detectors in your home is the best way to alert people of a carbon monoxide situation in their house.

If that alarm goes off, he said, the best thing to do is leave your house and call 911.

With the holidays coming up, he said to make sure you don’t overload extension cords.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm
Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
Engineer says crane has foundation problems
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Latest News

Expert talks to safety tips when toy shopping
Keeping toy safety in mind
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Holiday spirit spread at the North Pole with "Toys for Tots"
"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets