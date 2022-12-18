Hilltopper linebacker JaQues Evans withdraws from transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced on Twitter by On3 that Western Kentucky first-team All-Conference USA linebacker JaQues Evans, who entered the transfer portal Wednesday, has withdrawn his name.

It’s the latest noteworthy transfer portal development for Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers after star quarterback Austin Reed also recently withdrew his name from the portal.

In 2022, Evans posted 100 total tackles and eight sacks. The Hilltoppers lead all of college football in forced turnovers (30) and defensive touchdowns (6) this season.

The Hilltoppers will face 10-2 South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl, which will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Caesars Supderdome, home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

