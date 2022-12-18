Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed.

Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of food were assembled to give to community members in need.

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Warren Co. Sheriff’s office, the Bowling Green Police Department, and Warren Co. Jail staff volunteered in helping to move and distribute the baskets.

“We are law enforcement officers. We serve the community. We see a lot of people in need, so it is great to help out, especially now with food being so expensive,” said Mike Nade, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Treasurer and retired BGPD detective.

“We are happy to give food baskets out to people in need, and it means a lot to a lot of people. It is nice to have a positive interaction too with law enforcement and be able to give them a little extra help during the holidays.”

The officers give away similar gift baskets for Thanksgiving, but the Christmas baskets had a $50 gift card to Priceless IGA included.

This Christmas season, volunteers were able to raise enough money to give away 80 food boxes and gift cards to families within Southcentral Kentucky.

“My favorite part is just seeing the people’s faces. They are just so grateful for the items. It is so nice to have that positive interaction with people. Usually, we are there to give bad news, so it is good to be there, give some good news and get to see people happy for the holidays,” said Nade.

The Fraternal Order of Police were able to partner with the Bowling Green Housing Authority, the Family Resource Center, and some of the schools within the American Legion to find the families who might need Christmas baskets.

“I just think it is a hard time for everybody right now, and I just appreciate it. I have a son. He is twenty years old. He is schizophrenic, so he is upstairs asleep right now, and he will appreciate it too,” said Gretaurus Wells, recipient of a gift basket.

The baskets had both hot and cold food items. The refrigerated items were chicken, milk, butter, and eggs. The dried food items included things like mac and cheese, canned vegetables, Hamburger Helper, rice, and beans.

“It brought tears to my eyes. It brought joy and it meant a lot to my heart. I really appreciate it,” said Laura Lewis, a Bowling Green native. “I will probably share with my family, my son, and my dad.”

To make this event possible, the Fraternal Order of Police partnered with Houchens Industries and Hood Containers.

The Fraternal Order of Police continues to take donations all year long at the Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 1922 in Bowling Green, KY.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.