Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death

A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A memorial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday, one-year after an LMPD officer was hit and killed on I-64.

Zach Cottongim was hit just after 10 a.m. while investigating an abandoned vehicle on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue.

During the investigation, he was struck while he was standing outside his patrol unit. Cottongim was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital and spent 10 hours in surgery before he died later that night.

No details were provided on the driver of the vehicle who hit Cottongim, but LMPD determined there would be “no charges are expected in the incident.”

On Sunday, LMPD members along with the Cottongim family and friends gathered for a memorial service to honor the fallen officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm
Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Russellville community member raises $750 for local McDonald's worker.
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
Engineer says crane has foundation problems
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
Allen County Missing Juvenile
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme