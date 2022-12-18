Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the “North Pole” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.(WBKO)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.

Public servants from all over the city, including Marines, volunteered to assist in the collecting and distribution of the toys to the correct families. The volunteers explained that they get just as much out of it as anyone else.

“The first time I gave a bag of toys, and that mom expressed her gratitude to me, that changed my life forever,” said Gunnery Sergeant Joshua Koenig, who has been involved with Toys for Tots for three years. “No matter where I am at or what I am doing on Christmas, I will be doing this.”

The volunteers met twice a week during the month of December to prepare gifts for the families. The toys benefitted families affected by last year’s tornadoes, a recovery that many understand is far from over.

“They (volunteers) really stepped up. For families that lost everything, they made sure they had a Christmas. Not everyone has recovered yet this year. There are still people whose houses are not fixed, there are still people who are struggling,” said Jennie Mcshane, a volunteer for Toys for Tots. “To be able to do something small to make Christmas special, it just never feels like Christmas until we’re here.”

Over 300 families were able to benefit from the giveaway. Toys for Tots officials say they plan to continue this long-standing, Bowling Green tradition next Christmas.

