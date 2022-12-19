BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! Prepare for frigid temperatures to stick around for our viewing area into the rest of the work week.

An arctic blast on the way! (WBKO)

Widespread frost will be likely into the rest of the week, so be wary of that for the early morning commutes. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures only making it to the lower 40s later. Thursday will bring our next round of rain and possible snow showers. Thursday evening temperatures will plummet into the single digits . Thursday evening through Saturday are now considered First Alert weather days due to the dangerous wind chills and possible snow accumulations. Rain is expected to transition into snow late Thursday into early Friday.

With bitterly cold temperatures on the way, it is important to be cautious when traveling outdoors.

Wear multiple layers: Have body fully covered!

Bring the pets inside! Exposure of more than 15 minutes around or below freezing temperatures can cause real harm to unprotected paws!

If possible, limit time outside.

Do not use a stove or oven to heat a home!

Check on the elderly.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High 43. Low 29. Winds E at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 46. Low 25. Winds NW at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 46. Low 32. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.