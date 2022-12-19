BGPD arrest man after string of break-ins, thefts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged with theft, burglary and other charges after an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle and a string of break-ins.

Davion Scott, 19, was charged with first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and third-degree criminal mischief.

On Monday morning, Bowling Green Police received a call to the 1300 block of Scottsville Road regarding a recovered stolen vehicle.

Police found Scott inside the vehicle and was taken into custody.

During the interview, he told police he had also broken into Kirk’s Auto Mart at 621 State Street and had also stolen a cellphone.

Scott also said he returned to the business a second time and stole a vehicle and a firearm.

Police said that they were able to connect two laptops found in the vehicle to the IFix-it store at 952 U.S. 31-W Bypass, which also had been broken into recently.

Scott was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.