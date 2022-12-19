BITTER BLAST of arctic cold late week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A week that will begin on a seasonably cold, quiet note is going to end with MAJOR changes as we move closer to Christmas!

With potential some snow Thursday night into Friday morning and HIGH confidence in dangerously cold wind chill values by week’s end, FIRST ALERT Weather Days have been declared for late Thursday, Friday, and Christmas Eve (Saturday).

Possible snow and brutally cold wind chills on the way! (WBKO)

Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde says this could be Bowling Green’s coldest Christmas since 1985 and possibly since 1983, which was our coldest Christmas ever!

At this time, rain is forecast to develop over South-Central KY by Thursday morning as temps rise into the 40s. However, much colder air is forecast to quickly dive into the region Thursday night, changing rain to snow showers.

Some snow accumulation possible late week (WBKO)

According to weekend weather anchor Cassie Campbell, snow accumulations are possible, but it is much too soon to make a first call for snow amounts. It will be another day or two before computer models better congeal on the Thursday system’s track. Even if snowfall amounts are minor, holiday travel could be adversely affected Thursday night into Friday morning.

While the snowfall forecast remains low for the moment, confidence is HIGH when it comes to bitter cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill readings come Friday morning! Actual values are forecast to plummet into the single digits with wind chills dropping as low as -15 to -25 Friday morning and again Saturday morning (Christmas Eve)! Should those wind chills verify, they would be our coldest in several years. Highs will only be in the teens Friday and Saturday, with just a little moderation for Christmas Day (Sunday).

Shane Holinde says the last time a Wind Chill Advisory was issued for South-Central KY was nearly four years ago (January 2019) with our last Wind Chill Warning dating back to the morning February 19, 2015!

First Alert Weather Days Thursday thru Saturday (WBKO)

With a prolonged period of cold coming for the holiday weekend, AMKY/Midday meteorologist Raquel Dominguez shares these tips:

Wear multiple layers: have body fully covered

Bring the pets inside! Exposure of more than 15 minutes around or below freezing temperatures can cause real harm to unprotected paws!

If possible, limit time outside

Do not use a stove or oven to heat a home!

Check on the elderly

