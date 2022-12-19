Bowling Green man indicted for daughter’s murder

Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man accused of stabbing his daughter to death has been indicted for murder, among other charges.

Damian Renard Bowden, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury that formally charged him with murder, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.

Bowden is accused of killing Daquanna Bowden, 30, on Aug. 27 at his Scottsville Road apartment.

Daquanna Bowden was found dead in Damian Bowden’s apartment on Scottsville Road on Sept. 9.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden on Sept. 30.

Several days later, authorities began searching for Bowden along with Daquanna’a car.

Meanwhile, Daquanna’s vehicle was recovered by the Metro Nashville Police Department Sept. 23, officials said. Inside the car, officials located evidence that further connected Damian to the murder of his daughter, according to police.

Bowden is in jail under a $500,000 cash bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 9 am.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible snow and brutally cold wind chills on the way!
BITTER BLAST of arctic cold late week!
Scottsville man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm
Federal Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Missouri State University named Defensive Coordinator Ryan Beard as its next head football coach.
Bowling Green native Ryan Beard promoted to Missouri State football head coach
FOP gathers to distribute 80 baskets of food to community members in need.
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
Wind chill below zero by next weekend!
Arctic air headed our way!

Latest News

Murder Arrest
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
How are families combatting inflation this holiday season?
Families are combatting inflation this holiday season
Possible snow and brutally cold wind chills on the way!
BITTER BLAST of arctic cold late week!
A husband and father of two boys, Zach Cottongim worked for LMPD for seven years.
Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death