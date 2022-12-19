Bowling Green man indicted for daughter’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man accused of stabbing his daughter to death has been indicted for murder, among other charges.

Damian Renard Bowden, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury that formally charged him with murder, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.

Bowden is accused of killing Daquanna Bowden, 30, on Aug. 27 at his Scottsville Road apartment.

Daquanna Bowden was found dead in Damian Bowden’s apartment on Scottsville Road on Sept. 9.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden on Sept. 30.

Several days later, authorities began searching for Bowden along with Daquanna’a car.

Meanwhile, Daquanna’s vehicle was recovered by the Metro Nashville Police Department Sept. 23, officials said. Inside the car, officials located evidence that further connected Damian to the murder of his daughter, according to police.

Bowden is in jail under a $500,000 cash bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 9 am.

