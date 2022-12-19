Dangerously cold air arriving soon!

First Alert Weather days in effect for Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday!
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are officially one week away from Christmas and four days away from dangerously cold weather. Monday through Wednesday will remain pleasant with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Thursday will bring our next round of rain and possible snow showers. Thursday evening temperatures will plummet into the single digits!

Bitterly cold air by next weekend!
Bitterly cold air by next weekend!(WBKO)

Thursday evening through Saturday are now considered First Alert weather days. This is due to the dangerous wind chills and possible snow accumulations. The amount of snow/rain accumulation is still unknown at this time. Overall, travel impacts towards next weekend are high. Prepare for any type of winter weather by having a backup travel plan, packing multiple layers of clothes, and make sure to bring the animals inside!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. High 41. Low 29. Winds E at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 46. Low 27. Winds SE at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 46. Low 32. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 68 (1924)

Record Low: -5 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-6.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

