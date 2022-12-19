Families are combatting inflation this holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It can be hard to balance the fun of Santa Claus, with the reality of today’s economy.

According to a recent survey done by the personal finance site WalletHub, 40 percent of Americans will skip holiday gifts this year, due to inflation.

WBKO spoke with Bowling Green community members, to see what changes they are making to fight inflation, this holiday season.

“What we try to do is teach the kids that it is not just about the one day, and we hope that they see the gifts that they receive and are blessed with throughout the year,” said Bryan Baysinger, a private wealth manager.

For many families, a tight budget was the name of the game.

“We do budget quite a bit with the family sizes that we have,” said Tabitha Shipley, a caregiver, and mother of eight children. “We took out so much every payday just in order to be able to do the things that we needed and wanted to do.”

For others, Christmas shopping happened all year long.

“It is good to know who you are buying for and there are a lot of things you can do throughout the year,” said Baysinger. “You may have to store it for a while longer, but there might be a March sale that helps you in December.”

Even then, things can still be tight, leading people like Shipley to change up their gift ideas.

“We have had to make adjustments with different things for my daughter’s bedroom. Things that would have normally been $60, $70, is now $200 plus,” said Shipley.

Baysinger advised shoppers to be mindful of holiday spending to help with financial recovery come January.

“I think it will be important for people to seek out other people that can help guide them, set up a plan, and help them with their 401K’s,” said Baysinger.

Shipley said it is all worth it, for that holiday spirit.

“It is very much worth it to see these children’s faces and just see them smile,” said Shipley. “It is worth it to me. It may not be for some people, but for me, it is very much worth it.”

Forbes is reporting major increases in some of the top holiday gift categories this year, with electronics prices up an average of 11 percent, toys up an average of 10.5 percent, and jewelry up an average of 31 percent.

