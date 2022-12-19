MAJOR CHANGES coming late week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cold but quiet for us. We’ll be a bit warmer into mid-week before an arctic front delivers a round of rain and snow to the region before BITTER COLD sets in!

Quiet thru Wednesday

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies with temps close to normal through Wednesday. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. While snow amounts don’t look heavy for us at this time, any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling into the single digits by Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!

Moving into Christmas weekend, the bitter cold sticks around! Christmas Eve morning (Saturday) will also feature brutally cold wind chills well below 0 before the wind relaxes some by Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day looks very cold but quiet. After two days of highs only in the teens, we’ll moderate into the low-to-mid 20s Sunday. The slow-but-steady warming trend continues into the days following Christmas.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool. High 48. Low 27. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool. High 48. Low 35. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers developing. Mild. Turning windy and much colder with rain changing to snow at night. High 50. Low 6. Winds S at 10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 72 (2008)

Record Low: -2 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-6.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

