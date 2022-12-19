Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.

Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Peacock was deceased.

According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early Monday morning.

Officers with the Bowling Green Police Department located Tunks at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green on Dec. 19.

Tunks was arrested without incident and BGPD served the warrant for Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Tunks was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

