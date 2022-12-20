Bowling Green businesses discuss shopping local for the holidays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Social media analytic tool Brandwatch says online discussions on shopping locally for the holidays are up 20 percent compared to this time last year.

WBKO spoke with some local businesses downtown to see just what holiday prep looks like for the small shops, and to talk about shopping locally.

“They’re oftentimes things that we thought of in the store because our customer base is interested in it,” said Candle Makers on the Square manager, Rachel Summar. “We’ve actually asked our particular vendor, ‘Hey, could you make this?’ and they’re excited to be more creative and have more ideas. They love that.”

Though it isn’t just sugar plums and candy canes for small businesses during the holidays, many start their prep work early to make sure everything is stocked.

“We are at Kirby Library sorting books that come in through donation about two to three times a week, during December, just to make sure that we have everything fully stocked here for our customers,” said Capitol Books assistant manager, Melody Glover.

“We start ordering in January. So when we go to the market in January of ‘23, we will start ordering,” said Susan Hoechner, owner of Barbara Stewart Interiors. “If we don’t order it, then we won’t get it when it’s time to receive the holiday merchandise, which is around August.”

And like all other businesses, there’s the issue of staffing.

“We are a small store, we’re a relatively small staff,” Summar said. “When we get busier, which is a good thing, we all work a lot harder, which is okay.”

With the addition of trying to be seen, in the crowd of Christmas shopping.

“One of the difficulties that we face is probably visibility,” Glover said. “A lot of people don’t know that we’re located here in the Capitol Theater.”

Though it’s not about competing with the larger department stores, it’s about helping the community.

“The whole idea of shopping local and shopping small business, that’s what keeps our doors open, is those customers that patronize small businesses,” Hoechner said. “It’s very important to keep our downtown active and vibrant.”

“The more creativity, the more beauty that we can bring to the downtown area, the more interesting it is to come down here,” Summar said. “I want every store down here to have its own unique, awesome, whatever it is.”

“All of our proceeds go back to Warren County Library to support programs like Winter Reading which is going on right now,” Glover said. “The people that are in our community benefit from that, all of the local shop owners, and it keeps our downtown thriving.”

A complete list of local Bowling Green businesses can be found online.

