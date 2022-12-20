BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are not as cold this morning. Expect temperatures in the 30s through the morning commute.

A dry and cool Tuesday!

Things will be quiet weather wise through Wednesday. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. While snow amounts don’t look heavy for us at this time, any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling into the single digits by Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool. High 48. Low 27. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool. High 48. Low 35. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers developing. Mild. Turning windy and much colder with rain changing to snow at night. High 50. Low 6. Winds S at 10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.