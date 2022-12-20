Fatal fire claims two Scottsville residents

Family loses everything in a house fire
Remains of the Emmitt family home.
Remains of the Emmitt family home.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville.

Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there was two people still in the house, and we was on the scene about four hours. About two to get the fire contained, and then some time to recover the victims.”

Jerry and Ida Emmitt, as well as their adult children and family dog, were in the house at the time of the fire. Ida woke the family, alerting them to the smell of smoke. However, she and her husband were unable to escape.

Jason Carter, a friend of the Emmitt family, said that Phillip, the couple’s adult son, attempted to save them from the fire multiple times.

”His mama hollered at him and said, ‘Wake up Phillip, I smell smoke,’ so he jumped out of the bed and went to look and he went to his dad’s bedroom, and when he opened the door his dad’s bed was on fire,” said Carter. “They made it to about the same place in the hallway and she collapsed and said she couldn’t make it no farther. So he run to the door to get him a breath of air and went back in, and by then the lights had went out and he couldn’t ever find them again.”

Jerry, Ida, the family’s dog, and all of their belongings were lost in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials say that as temperatures continue to drop, people should remain vigilant about their wood stoves and space heaters.

The Emmitt family has an active GoFundMe to alleviate funeral expenses and to begin rebuilding the family’s home.

