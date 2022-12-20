Kentucky State Police offers winter driving tips to motorists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians are being dealt with a wintery forecast through the weekend.

KSP is asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly over the next few days.

“With possible inclement weather approaching our area, we are asking motorists to reduce speeds and allow extra time to arrive at their destinations safely. Troopers will be patrolling the heavily traveled interstates and highways this holiday weekend to check for stranded motorists during the extreme cold temperatures.” Trooper Daniel Priddy

Drivers need to be prepared to meet the challenges of driving in adverse weather conditions.

Plan ahead; make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained and ensure your vehicle is maintained to handle not only the road conditions but the frigid temperatures as well.

The best advice is to avoid unnecessary travel when winter weather is in your area . However, if you do have to venture out, here are a few reminders:

Refrain from calling 911 for road or weather conditions due to high call volume . Telecommunicators need the lines open to assist callers who have emergencies.

Reduce speed in wintery conditions.

Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays.

Increase distance between vehicles – the ability to stop is significantly affected on snow-covered or icy roadways

Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having an unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision.

Ensure your windshield washer fluid is full and that you use an anti-ice solution.

Turn on your vehicle’s headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud, or snow from all vehicle lights.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before roadways.

Avoid using cruise control which can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time.

Charge your cellular phone prior to departure.

Always dress warmly and keep a blanket in the vehicle.

Carry a winter survival kit that includes items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries.

KSP is also requesting travelers to look out for stranded motorists.

If you see or suspect that someone is stranded, contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

If you get stranded, staying in your vehicle is often the safest choice, says Gregory, who offers these added tips:

Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal to rescuers.

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets, or extra clothing.

Stay awake. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.

Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe as this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve your circulation and stay warmer.

Do not eat unmelted snow. It will lower your body temperature.

KSP will use Facebook, Twitter, and its website to share winter weather updates.

We encourage drivers to check road and weather conditions before traveling by visiting https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky, for online traffic, roadway information, and weather portal operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

