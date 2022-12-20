LPD investigates a theft of over $20,000 in jewerly

LPD investigates theft of over $20,000 in jewelry at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield
LPD investigates theft of over $20,000 in jewelry at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield(Leitchfield Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Dec. 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield.

Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.

Upon review of the video surveillance, each male took turns distracting the employee as the other would discretely grab two rings from the display and place one back in the display tray.

At this time police believe they are in possession of at least six rings.

According to a press release, the actions of these two suspects show them to be experienced, organized, and clever. Police have reason to believe they have victimized other businesses in the region with the same way of operating.

Police suspect, they are driving a newer model white Sedan. They would’ve been in the Leitchfield area last Thursday.

If anyone in the public recognizes these two individuals or believes they may have seen them please contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early...
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
Possible snow and brutally cold wind chills on the way!
BITTER BLAST of arctic cold late week!
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Bowling Green man indicted for daughter’s murder
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
Davion Scott
BGPD arrest man after string of break-ins, thefts

Latest News

Experts give tips on how to prepare your vehicle for winter months
Experts give tips on how to prepare your vehicle for winter months
Local businesses talk about preparing for holiday shopping
Shopping local during the holidays
Scottsville couple die from house fire in Allen County
Scottsville couple die from house fire in Allen County
Shopping local for the holidays
Bowling Green businesses discuss shopping local for the holidays