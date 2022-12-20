LPD investigates a theft of over $20,000 in jewerly

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Dec. 15 at the Jewelry Box in Leitchfield.

Witnesses state that two black males entered the store that day and spent several minutes inside as they played lookout for one another. They are reported to have taken several rings valued at well over $20,000.

Upon review of the video surveillance, each male took turns distracting the employee as the other would discretely grab two rings from the display and place one back in the display tray.

At this time police believe they are in possession of at least six rings.

According to a press release, the actions of these two suspects show them to be experienced, organized, and clever. Police have reason to believe they have victimized other businesses in the region with the same way of operating.

Police suspect, they are driving a newer model white Sedan. They would’ve been in the Leitchfield area last Thursday.

If anyone in the public recognizes these two individuals or believes they may have seen them please contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.

