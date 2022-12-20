POLICE: Allen County man charged for illegal sex act with a minor

Jeremy Mills, 43-years-old(Allen Co. Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office along with the Allen County and Scottsville Crime Task Force have arrested a man for an unlawful transaction with a minor.

Officials say 43-year-old Jeremy Mills was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19 on charges that included:

  • Unlawful Transaction With a minor, 1st - Illegal Sex Act with a minor under 16 years old.
  • Sodomy 2nd Degree
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Mills was taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

