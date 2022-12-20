Bowling Green experts talk preparing cars for winter weather

As winter weather approaches, experts are encouraging drivers to prepare their vehicle.
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures continue to drop, experts warn that failing to properly prepare your vehicle for freezing temperatures can have negative consequences.

Routine maintenance, like changing your oil, filling antifreeze, and replacing wiper blades are important steps. However, experts say that the most important thing is to be prepared for the worst with an emergency preparedness kit.

Kyle Gerkin, the general manager at Advance Auto Parts, says, “I recommend getting a winter survival kit. It’s got jumper cables, a hat, a flashlight. There’s a lot of things you’re gonna need somewhere, and you might be stuck in that car for awhile. I always recommend getting some food or snacks, but a survival kit is very important.”

He also says that the most common issue leading into freezing temperatures is battery failure. Gerkin said, “When it gets cold, if you have an older battery that maybe doesn’t always start in normal temperatures, the cold weather is gonna be the enemy of that battery.”

