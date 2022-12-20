VIDEO: BG Kiwanis Club hosting inaugural Mardi Gras Parade Saturday, March 4th

The Bowling Green parade from the Kiwanis Club and sponsored by Flora Templeton Stuart will be on Saturday, March 4th.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, along with sponsorship from Flora Templeton Stuart, will be hosting an inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

The parade will be located in downtown Bowling Green starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be art, craft and merchant vendors, food trucks, and a kids zone all lined up around Circus Square Park.

You can sign up by visiting bgkiwanis.org or by contacting the Kiwanis Club at 270-320-6922.

You can also email them at bgmardigras@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early...
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
Remains of the Emmitt family home.
Fatal fire claims two Scottsville residents
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
Davion Scott
BGPD arrest man after string of break-ins, thefts
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Bowling Green man indicted for daughter’s murder

Latest News

Registration now open for Bowling Green Mardi Gras
Registration now open for Bowling Green Mardi Gras
Each male reportedly took turns distracting the employee as the other would discretely grab two...
Over $20,000 stolen in Leitchfield jewelry store theft
The infant will be attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated, and adopted within 30...
Baby box installed at Bowling Green Fire Dept. station
Local businesses talk about preparing for holiday shopping
Shopping local during the holidays