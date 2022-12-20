VIDEO: BG Kiwanis Club hosting inaugural Mardi Gras Parade Saturday, March 4th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, along with sponsorship from Flora Templeton Stuart, will be hosting an inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

The parade will be located in downtown Bowling Green starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be art, craft and merchant vendors, food trucks, and a kids zone all lined up around Circus Square Park.

You can sign up by visiting bgkiwanis.org or by contacting the Kiwanis Club at 270-320-6922.

You can also email them at bgmardigras@gmail.com.

