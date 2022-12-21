BGFD talks heater safety during winter weather

KYTC prepares for the upcoming cold weather
By Sarah Walters
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we buckle down for this weekend’s frosty temperatures, many will be looking to plug in those extra heaters.

WBKO spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department, to talk about heater safety.

BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee advises ensuring all smoke alarms in the home work before buying a heater. She also suggests making sure the heater is plugged into a wall outlet, examining the heat cords for any tears or malfunctions, and following the “three feet rule.”

“When you are using your heater, make sure it’s three feet away from anything flammable or any human contact, pet contact, anything like that,” McKee said. “As far as furniture, Christmas decorations, Christmas trees, make sure you’re keeping it three feet away from those items”

More information on heater safety can be found on the National Fire Protection Association website.

