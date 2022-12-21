VIDEO: CASA of South Central Kentucky hosting flexible training classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be hosting training classes this winter for volunteers who wish to join the program.

Every Thursday in February and the first Thursday in March, CASA will be offering training classes but this term there will be a more flexible schedule.

The training will not require 50% less of it’s training to be in the classroom, giving volunteers an opportunity to learn at home.

The total training time is 30 hours still, but 15 of them can now be self-guided.

As CASA is expanding to Allen, Edmonson, and Simpson counties in January, they’ll need twice the number of volunteers as they have to fill the need to help often time abused and neglected children.

To apply to be a volunteer with CASA, you can visit their website.

