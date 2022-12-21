City officials warn pet owners to properly care for their pets as colder weather approaches

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As the temperatures continue to drop, Bowling Green’s Code Compliance and Animal Protection Division, warns pet owners of things to do and not do during the winter months.

Whether your pet is an indoor pet or an outdoor pet, there are always measures that must be taken for their safety in colder weather to prevent things like frostbite.

Dog booties and coats are a great investment to keep your pup warm in those chilly temperatures.

If your dog is an outdoor dog, heated water bowls are a great way to keep the water in the bowl from freezing.

”Just like with people, with animals, you want to make sure that you’re minimizing any outdoor time if you have clothing or jackets that you normally put on the animal to keep it from frostbite, and like you mentioned, shoes or anything that covers their feet is a good idea,” said Brad Schargorodski, Bowling Green Division Manager for Code Compliance and Animal Protection.

Schargorodski said that other than the safety precautions needed to be followed during this cold weather blast, have fun with your pets experiencing the winter weather, whether it be their first time or a once-in-a-blue-moon experience.

If you have a concern about an animal whether it be your own, or a neighbor’s, feel free to call (270)-393-4000 in Bowling Green for an animal control officer to respond to the situation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.