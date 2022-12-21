Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods

Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles.
Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles.

Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police are asking for your help in identifying these suspects.

Crime Stoppers would also like to remind you to lock your car doors and ensure that firearms are properly stored.

