Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges travelers to drive carefully

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Severe weather is predicted this weekend and coupled with holiday travel, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that road conditions are likely to be hazardous.

Wes Watt, a public information officer for KYTC, said, “In terms of winter weather, we’re not exactly sure at this point. The forecast keeps evolving, and we probably won’t have a good idea of what we’re going to get until Thursday morning.”

Despite the weather’s unpredictability, KYTC says they are doing everything they can to prepare for any level of inclement weather.

”We are forming plans right now, we just don’t know what or when we’re going to do it,” said Watt. “It looks like this weather system is going to come in as rain first, and a lot of rain. So we won’t be able to put anti-icing agent on the roads first, because it will just get washed off.”

Incoming heavy rain, as well as freezing temperatures, could create icy road conditions before any snow falls. KYTC urges drivers to pay attention to weather conditions as they develop and adjust travel plans accordingly.

“If people are going to venture out, they need to at least know what they are venturing out to, because everybody’s driving skills are different and everybody’s vehicles are different,” said Watt.

When snow does fall, drivers are asked to give snow plows and other official KYTC vehicles as much space as possible for the safety of both motorists and workers. KYTC says that if possible, the best thing to do during severe weather conditions is to stay home.

