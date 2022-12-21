Last mild day before an ACTIVE holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be our last mild day before a sharp active cold front sets in - making things active as we head into the second half of the work week and through the holiday weekend.

Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. At this time, we’re expecting 1-2″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to near 0 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!

Christmas weekend will be quite cold. Strong NW winds will keep wind chills below 0 through Saturday morning before the wind finally relaxes. Christmas Day (Sunday) will be frigid but dry. A steady warming trend will be noted into next week, as highs get back above freezing and overnight lows climb back to near seasonal levels for late December.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. High 51. Low 38. Winds SE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers developing. Mild. Turning windy and much colder with rain changing to snow at night. High 50. Low 1. Winds SW at 13 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 11. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

