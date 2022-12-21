Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky.

Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September.

Officials say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted by the Bowling Green Police Department regarding the case.

Matlock reportedly admitted to his involvement in the thefts from UPS vehicles, which was confirmed in an investigation by ATF.

Court records state each catalytic converter is valued at $3,000, making the total loss to UPS in this case $30,000.

Matlock was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail on Dec. 21.

He had been previously arrested for a catalytic converter theft in Glasgow.

