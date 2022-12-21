Ghee brothers announce commitments to EKU on National Signing Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a big day for the Warren East faithful as senior linebacker Simon Ghee signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Eastern Kentucky University on National Signing Day.

What we didn’t know was the surprise that came before he signed, as his brother, senior receiver, and defensive back Isaiah Ghee announced that he also will be attending and playing football for the Colonels.

“At first it took a lot for him to come with me but we’ve been together for most of our lives,” Simon said. “It would’ve been really hard to go to college and not be together...so he finally said he would come with me.”

Isaiah originally had a preferred walk-on spot for Murray State, but for him, it just took time to figure out.

“I just took time to think about it, actually sit down and actually think about it,” Isaiah said. “We’ve always been together and I didn’t want to lose that feeling and plus they have a degree that I would love to go into.”

Simon finished his senior season with 62 tackles and 8.5 sacks. Isaiah finished with 37 tackles and five interceptions with two of them going back for touchdowns. Not only were they a menace on the defensive end but offensively Simon would make his presence known as a tight end and Isaiah had 13 receptions for 195 yards and five touchdowns, while also kicking PATs.

They were pillars for the Raiders team that had a historic season, finishing with a 12-1 record.

Simon is confident about what he and his brother can bring to the team.

“I feel like they really need us,” Ghee said. “We make tackles, we work hard, we do everything we’re told to do, we do it the first time. No matter how we times we mess up we’ll still butt heads and do it again.”

“We’re really hard workers and we’ll do whatever they say and we’re going to do it well,” Isaiah said.

Simon revealed that they will be roommates which will help both of them in all forms of college life.

“He’ll keep me straight. He usually wakes me up in the morning so I have to get up and get ready. And I’ll help him with his homework and stuff like that.” Simon said. “Also just [having] a friend. Having somebody you know and having someone you can rely on with nobody else around,” Isaiah added.

Simon expressed a lot of things he’s excited to get to experience in Richmond but one thing caught his eye on social media.

I’m excited about the facilities and how big it is and everything and there was a tweet the other day saying that they’re going to the FBS which is pretty big.”

Ghee left a message for the Warren East family who’s supported him and his brother throughout their journeys.

“Warren East will always be family. My brothers and everybody I know grew up at Warren East so they’ll always be in my heart.”

You can catch the Ghee brothers wearing the maroon and white next fall at EKU.

