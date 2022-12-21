This week’s JA People of Action features Brandon Phillips

This week’s JA People of Action features Brandon Phillips, Vice President of Business Development at Physicians Rehab Solution. Brandon’s favorite part of JA is “connecting with kids in our community.” He also said, “I have been a JA volunteer for eight years and have had the opportunity to work with kids and teachers from kindergarten through high school! I find great joy in the enthusiasm of the kids I meet and their strong interest in the content JA provides in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. JA allows volunteers to pour into the future leaders and business owners in our community!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

