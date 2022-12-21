Warren Central wins King of the Bluegrass Basketball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons were crowned the number one team in the state and the winners of the King of the Bluegrass Basketball Tournament after defeating Great Crossing 89-56 on Tuesday night.

The Dragons started the tournament last Friday, beating the Desales Colts 63-57 in a close contest.

Junior guard Kade Unseld went off, scoring 24 points and collecting 7 rebounds. The team shot 51% for the game and 52% from behind the arc.

WC’s then played Dupont Manual in the quarterfinals on Sunday. The team was firing on all cylinders with five players scoring in double figures, leading to a dominating win over the Crimsons 73-55.

Three players finished with a double-double in one of their most impressive wins yet.

Unseld led with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Chappelle Whitney finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. And Senior Omari Glover had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The North Oldham Mustangs were next on the docket as the Dragons put on another stellar performance and were able to go deeper into the bench with nine guys able to see the court, winning 71-57.

The team shot a whopping 61% from the field while holding the Mustangs to 40% shooting and 34% from behind the arc. If those numbers don’t stick out to you, Central held North Oldham to 57 points. In the Mustang’s next game the next day they scored 107.

Those dominating wins led them to the championship game against Great Crossing. The Warhawks were able to make noise in this tournament by beating the number one ranked team in the state, George Rogers Clark, and ended its 37-game winning streak.

That game propelled the Dragons to the number one spot in the state, with a tournament championship on the line.

Warren Central came out and put on a show, dominating from start to finish as they knocked off Great Crossing 89-56 to claim the King of the Bluegrass Tournament Championship.

Kade Unseld was named tournament MVP.

The Dragons get a week off before heading to Lexington to participate in the White, Greer and Maggard Holiday Classic starting with Madison Central on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.