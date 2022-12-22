ARCTIC BLAST arrives tonight!

Accumulating snow and DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills on tap
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get set for our coldest temperatures in MANY YEARS late tonight into Friday. An arctic cold front rolls through this evening, sending temps plummeting well below freezing. A Winter Storm WARNING and a Wind Chill WARNING are in effect through Friday morning.

Bitterly cold for Friday

Rain this evening will freeze over on roadways (a “flash freeze”), forming a layer of ice as precip goes over to snow. Snow will come down heavily at times tonight, accumulating 2-4″ across South-Central KY. Northern counties have the best shot at 4″. No matter where you live, travel will be affected, as snow will be easily blown around by wind gusts near 40 mph! Those same winds will combine with tumbling temps to create wind chills as low as -20 to -30 come Friday morning!

The frigid air remains locked in place through the holiday weekend. Highs Friday may not get out of the single digits before some moderation Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s likely we’ll see our first White Christmas since 2010, as whatever snow we see tonight will stick around through the 25th.

A nice warmup is coming next week! We’ll climb back above freezing Tuesday and into the low 50s by Thursday. We’ll stand a chance for rain then.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 9. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph. Winds chills: -10 to -30.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly to mostly sunny. Bitter cold. High 19. Low 6. Winds W at 15 mph.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny. Cold. High 23. Low 9. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 66 (2015)

Record Low: -19 (1989)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (-0.57″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-6.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

