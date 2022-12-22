BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Winter started with quiet, mild conditions today. That all changes in a BIG way Thursday evening as an arctic front comes barreling through!

Our coldest Christmas in years!

On Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front quickly sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain switches to snow Thursday night from west to east. Expect the changeover to occur in Bowling Green around the 5-6pm time frame (earlier west, later east).

At this time, we’re expecting 1-3″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to 0 to -5 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range! Highs Friday may not even get out of the single digits for what could be our coldest day since January 1994!

Christmas weekend will be quite cold. Strong NW winds will keep wind chills below 0 through Saturday morning before the wind finally relaxes. Christmas Day (Sunday) will be frigid but dry. A steady warming trend will be noted into next week, as highs get back above freezing and overnight lows climb back to near seasonal levels for late December.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers developing. Mild. Turning windy and much colder with rain changing to snow at night. Snow accumulating 1-3″. High 50. Low -2. Winds SW at 13 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 9. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph. Winds chills: -10 to -25.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly to mostly sunny. Bitter cold. High 16. Low 6. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 74 (2013)

Record Low: -8 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.66″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 42.25″ (-6.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: / Small Particulate Matter: 14)

