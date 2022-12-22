Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man after a stabbing incident this morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Glen Lily Road, where they found the victim, Miguel Domingo Bartolo, suffering from several stab wounds.

Bartolo was transferred to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment.

Savino Pascual Felipe was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody.

According to the arrest citation, a detective spoke with Savino’s sister and she advised Savino and her boyfriend, Bartolo, were in a verbal argument.

Maria said Savino produced a knife and began stabbing Miguel.

Felipe is charged with Assault 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

