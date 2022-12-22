Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing

Applications to become police officer now available
Applications to become police officer now available
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man after a stabbing incident this morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Glen Lily Road, where they found the victim, Miguel Domingo Bartolo, suffering from several stab wounds.

Bartolo was transferred to a trauma center in Nashville for treatment.

Savino Pascual Felipe was identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody.

According to the arrest citation, a detective spoke with Savino’s sister and she advised Savino and her boyfriend, Bartolo, were in a verbal argument.

Maria said Savino produced a knife and began stabbing Miguel.

Felipe is charged with Assault 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Accumulating snowfall followed by BRUTALLY cold wind chills!
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!

Latest News

Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Winter weather disrupts holiday travel plans at BNA
Winter Weather Advisories, Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Kentucky to the World highlights exceptional Bowling Green, Kentuckians
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green