Bowling Green prepares for winter conditions on the roads with snow plows and salt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though the grass is still visible, things could look drastically different in the coming days.

Bowling Green’s Public Works have begun making the switch from leaf collections to salting and snow plow preparations.

“So now we’re switching over to get salters and trucks ready to be able to take care of the roads if we do get some,” said operations manager David Delp.

Delp says that he is hopeful the winter blast will be minimal, and the salt can take care of most things involving the roads.

“If it’s just a light, we only get an inch then we should be able to handle that pretty easily with salt and everything like that,” said Delp.

Once the temperatures drop to the lower teens and single digits, salting the roads will be practically useless, until the temperatures rise again. With this fact and the potential for lower temperatures, all twelve snow plows will be in full use.

“It’s going to get really cold, so the salt after a certain temperature gets below a certain temperature, even the salt de-icer doesn’t do very much good,” said Delp.

While the majority of the freezing rain and snow is expected to hit during the darker hours, Delp is hopeful that the warmth of the sunlight on the roads should help.

“You just have to slow down. What people don’t always remember is sometimes you can get up going fast but the problem is stopping. You have to anticipate stopping a lot sooner than what you would do on dry pavement,” said Delp.

If there does end up being a good amount of snow, it is important to remember to take precautions and drive slower.

