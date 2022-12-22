FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous winter weather ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s time to gear up for some winter weather ahead! Stray showers are possible for some of us for the morning commute, but most of our area will remain cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

On Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front.

Rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front quickly sweeps through the afternoon with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain switches to snow Thursday night from west to east. Expect the changeover to occur in Bowling Green around the 5-6pm time frame (earlier west, later east).

At this time, we’re expecting 1-3″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to 0 to -5 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers developing. Mild. Turning windy and much colder with rain changing to snow at night. Snow accumulating 1-3″. High 50. Low -2. Winds SW at 13 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and bitterly cold. A few snow showers/flurries. High 9. Low 3. Winds W at 22 mph, gusts 40 mph. Winds chills: -10 to -25.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly to mostly sunny. Bitter cold. High 16. Low 6. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 73 (1984)

Record Low Today: -9 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.66″ (0.54″)

So Far This Year: 42.25″ (-5.64″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

