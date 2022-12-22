Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green to highlight exceptional Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky to the World, a nonprofit originating out of Louisville, has taken up residence in the shared SmartSpace at Western Kentucky University.

The nonprofit’s mission is to demonstrate and enhance Kentucky’s intellectual and cultural reputation using the stories of exceptional people with Kentucky roots. The group says that Bowling Green is the future of Kentucky to the World, and is an important part of their goal to change the narrative surrounding the Bluegrass State.

”Too often, for states like Kentucky, the stereotype is negative. How do you get beyond those stereotypes? Telling the stories of real people that have accomplished great things,” said Tom Ford, a board member and project lead for Kentucky to the World.

Shelly Zegart, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit, said, “We could be a big player in what they’re doing here in Bowling Green to attract new business, new opportunities, new creatives, and to grow the workforce here in Kentucky in general.”

By sharing the success stories of other Kentuckians, the group hopes that they can inspire a new generation of innovators while bringing a wave of like-minded individuals to the Commonwealth.

The group says that initiatives like theirs are long overdue and that countless exceptional Kentuckians have gone unrecognized.

Zegart said, “There is a poverty of narrative stewardship in Kentucky. Basically, you can have all of these great things happen, but if no one knows about them and you can’t get the stories out there, nobody knows.”

Kentucky to the World utilizes many means of media to showcase exceptional individuals that have roots in Kentucky, including videos, podcasts, a speaker series, and playing card decks that feature many of these individuals. Examples of each of these can be found on the nonprofit’s website.

