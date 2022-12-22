Shelters prepare for influx of people amidst cold temperatures

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many people in the Bowling Green and Southcentral Kentucky community will be looking for a warm place to stay over the next few days because of the frigid temperatures.

Homeless shelters in Bowling Green are preparing themselves for an influx of people seeking shelter over the holiday weekend due to very cold temperatures.

Room in the Inn is an emergency, winter shelter that is open every day from November to March.

Although the shelter is doing what it can to prepare for people staying overnight, finding places during the day has been the most challenging.

“This year, we knew that it was going to be cold around this time. We also knew, with the holidays, we did not want to turn anybody away,” said Jarod Hines, program coordinator for Room in the Inn.

“Whenever we are planning out the season, we made sure to get a church that could take everybody,” said Hines. “On Saturday and Sunday, we will be able to take everybody that comes to us, even if they have to sleep on sleeping bags or cots indoors.”

If you, or someone you know, are seeking shelter before the cold weather gets worse in the coming days, here is a list of all of the shelters offering warming stations in Southcentral Kentucky:

Room in the Inn

1033 31 W Bypass

(270) 599-6401

Salvation Army

400 West Main

(270) 843-3485

Tru by Hilton – STRANDED TRAVELERS

1864 Cave Mill Road

(270) 904-2260

Kummer Little Recreation Center

333 College Street

(270) 393-3484

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Hyatt Place

1347 Center Street

(270) 467-0001

