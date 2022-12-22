Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee.
On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
He is currently being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment at the Simpson County Detention Center.
New indictments will also follow when Crawford is extradited to Montgomery County, Tennessee.
