Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive

Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.
Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee fugitive, Randall Matthew Suiter Crawford.(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee.

On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.

He is currently being held on child exploitation charges from a Simpson County indictment at the Simpson County Detention Center.

New indictments will also follow when Crawford is extradited to Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Kentucky.
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
Several home surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
Accumulating snowfall followed by BRUTALLY cold wind chills!
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency during winter weather update
Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
BITTER BLAST of cold and snow coming!

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories, Wind Chill Watches/Warnings in effect
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: WBKO wants to see your winter weather photos!
Kentucky to the World highlights exceptional Bowling Green, Kentuckians
Kentucky to the World expands to Bowling Green
BG Public Works prepares for use of snow plows this week...
Bowling Green prepares for winter conditions on the roads with snow plows and salt
Coming out of the pandemic, these machines have helped with supplementing income to help local...
Skill Game owners say the machines have helped their businesses despite the claims of others