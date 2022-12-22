Skill Game owners say the machines have helped their businesses despite the claims of others

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, WBKO reported on the American Legion and VFW losing revenue in their charitable gaming ventures.

The organizations have seen losses of over $2 million over the last two years. Although the pandemic was a factor in the decrease, it was reported that expanded gaming had taken many of their players.

The revenue loss has led to the closing of Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298.

Skill games were mentioned as part of expanded gaming that was impacting charitable gaming in Bowling Green and across the state. Currently legal in Kentucky, opponents of the machines are working on legislation that would make them illegal in the state.

Skill machines are not considered gambling because they rely on players’ skills and attention rather than leaving the outcomes of games to chance.

Skill game operators and owners are seeking to pass their own legislation that would regulate the games and generate tax revenue for the state. They are actively trying to work with the state to codify additional regulations around the games.

However, the impact of the games goes beyond increasing tax revenue for the state. The games have saved some of our local businesses.

Coming out of the pandemic, these machines have helped with supplementing income to help local businesses stay open, as well as giving them the ability to give back to the community.

Operators of the machines in Bowling Green have recently been able to make donations toward the construction of a Disaster Area Relief Truck that will help areas of the state impacted by natural disasters as well as turkey giveaways during Thanksgiving.

“It offers extra revenue for my small business,” said Nicole Hall-Rochester, owner of Cue Time Cocktails & Billiards. “Bars were hurt bad by the COVID.”

The business was closed and since they’ve reopened they close around midnight. They were unable to sell food, which limits their ability to generate income.

Their four machines have helped generate enough revenue for the business to keep them going. The machines also give patrons another option aside from the standard pool, darts, and drinking.

The machines in gas stations have also helped generate sales for the state lottery.

“They see us as competition,” said Matt Widing, operator for Skill Games of Kentucky, “but it actually works hand in hand where they feed off each other.”

Widing said that he has seen patrons win money on the machines and spend those winnings directly on lottery tickets.

Last month, The Kentucky Department of Gaming held hearings about the impact of these machines on charitable gaming in the state.

Unfortunately, these skill machines are often placed in the same category as illegally operated slot machines, also known as “gray games.”

Skill machines are legal in Kentucky, and their operators hope to keep it that way.

